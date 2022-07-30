Delhi: CBI files fresh FIR against suspended judge, husband



New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh FIR against suspended Delhi Court judge and her husband for allegedly amassing properties worth Rs 2.99 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal, the suspended Senior Civil Judge (West), Tis Hazari Court and her husband Advocate Alok Lakhanpal allegedly possess assets worth Rs 2,99,07,036 which is almost 283.61 per cent of their known source of income.

During July 27, 2006 and September 28, 2016, Rachna had accumulated huge assets in the name of her husband.

The CBI has learnt that their properties grew from Rs 1.09 to over Rs 3.53 crore.

Earlier, on September 28, 2016, a trap was laid during which accused Vishal Mehan, Local Commissioner, was arrested and bribe amount of Rs 1,00,000, was also recovered from his possession.

Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal and her husband Alok Lakhanpal were also arrested in 2016 and trap money of Rs 4,00,000 was recovered from their residence. The house search of accused had led to the recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 94,09,900.

