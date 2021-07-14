Spread the love



















Delhi church demolition: Justice will be done, says Kejriwal



Panaji: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, said that “justice will be done”, when asked about the demolition of a portion of a Church in South Delhi’s Chattarpur area earlier this week, allegedly due to encroachment.

Responding to a question during a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal said that the agency which carried out the demolition, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) was a central government concern and the demolition was not linked to the Delhi state government, which is being ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party.

“It was DDA. It comes under the central government. I will go back and study and justice will be done,” Kejriwal said.

A portion of the Church in Chattarpur was demolished earlier this week over alleged encroachment issues during a demolition drive, even as members of the Church have claimed the demolition was illegal.

