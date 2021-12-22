Delhi CM calls review meeting over Omicron preparedness

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a review meeting on preparedness and management of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The review meeting will focus on the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines along with isolation wards if needed, a Delhi government official said.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising cases of Omicron in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put a ban on all kinds of gatherings on Christmas and New Year in the national capital.

“As per the DDMA order, all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and festival-related gathering and congregations are completely prohibited in Delhi,” the DDMA order read.

As many as 214 cases of fast-spreading strain Omicron have been detected all over India with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the highest number of positive cases. Over 50 cases of Omicron variant have been detected in the national capital so far. Till December 11, there were only 33 positive cases in the city.

The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa on November 24.