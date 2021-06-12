Spread the love



















Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Ahmedabad on Monday

Gandhinagar: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ahmedabad on Monday, his second to the home state of prime minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat, in six months. He will inaugurate the AAP Party’s state headquarters in Ahmedabad.

On February 26, Kejriwal had visited Surat, where he held a mega roadshow after the party’s entry into the local body by becoming the main opposition party with 27 members in a 70-member body, wiping out the grand old party from that position.

Even in Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani’s home turf Rajkot, the party displayed good show in the local body elections, becoming the party with second largest vote share.

The Delhi CM will be inaugurating the AAP Party’s state headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday. “Yes, the AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting the financial capital Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate the AAP state headquarters,” said Tuli Banerjee, AAP Gujarat State Media in-charge.

Although, the formal purpose of his visit to Gujarat has been declared as inauguration of the party office, but there is also another purpose of his visit.

A former popular host of a Gujarati TV channel is believed to be officially joining the AAP on Monday along with some other leaders.

