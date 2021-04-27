Spread the love



















Delhi Congress sets up Covid control room

New Delhi: The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has set up a control room to help those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

It has also been decided to set up control rooms in all the districts wherein the district presidents shall be in-charge.

Jaikishan has been made the in-charge of the control room, which will be supervised by former Delhi health minister Kiran Walia, Narendra Math, Sushant Mishra, Parvez Alan and 25 others.

The mobile No. 9625777907, and WhatsApp No. 9625777907 will be operational round the clock.