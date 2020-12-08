Spread the love



















Delhi Congress, Youth Congress, Women Congress in Bharat Bandh support

New Delhi: Hundreds of Delhi Congress, Indian Youth Congress and activists of the women’s wing of the Congress on Tuesday staged a protest and stopped traffic near the Income Tax Office (ITO) intersection in the national capital in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers against the three farm laws passed by Parliament.

The first to hit the street were workers of the Delhi Congress under the leadership of party unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, who stopped traffic on Vikas Marg.

Congress workers with placards and banners in their hands raised slogans against the Central government demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

They put up banners on the ITO flyover that read ‘in support of farmers call of Bharat Bandh’.

Congress workers also sat on the road disrupting traffic on the Vikas Marg which connects east Delhi with central Delhi.

Following the disruption in traffic, Delhi Police personnel detained Congress workers from the site and brought them to the IP Extension police station.

Soon workers of the Youth Congress and the women’s wing of the party also assembled near ITO chowk and raised slogans against the government over the three farm laws.

Even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also staged a protest at the ITO traffic crossing and raised slogans against the Central government and the Delhi Police.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh have given a call for the Bharat Bandh demanding the repeal of the three Farm Laws passed by Parliament. The fifth round of meeting between farmer leaders and government representatives on Saturday remained inconclusive.

Another round of talks with farmers is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.