Delhi cop risks own life to douse fire, hospitalised



New Delhi: A policeman in the national capital played good samaritan as he helped extinguish a fire at a house in southwest Delhi, risking his own life in the process, an official said Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West District) Gaurav Sharma said on January 12 that around 12.25 p.m. a PCR call was received at the Palam Village police station regarding fire in the kitchen of a house located at Mahavir Enclave, Palam, Delhi.

The call was assigned to a mobile patrol vehicle and beat staff, including Constable Bharat and Constable Jaibeer, was also deployed there.

The beat staff reached the place of incident in no time and dispersed the public gathered on the street.

“They immediately collected two fire extinguishers from a nearby shop and found that the source of fire was in the kitchen of the house,” the DCP said, adding both the constables entered the house and safely evacuated the occupants.

The fire had initially started from an edible oil that was put in a utensil and later spread to the whole kitchen. The police team was able to douse the fire with the help of fire extinguishers and water from the house and the fire was extinguished even before the arrival of fire brigade staff.

“During the effort Constable Bharat felt suffocated and nauseated due to the ingestion of the noxious gases. He was taken to Bhagat Chandra Hospital Palam Delhi for treatment,” the official said. Later the constable was discharged.