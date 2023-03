Delhi court extends Sisodia’s CBI custody for 2 days

A court here on Saturday extended the CBI custody of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the agency in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, for two days.



Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court has also listed Sisodia’s bail plea for March 10.

The AAP leader while addressing the court said that the CBI were asking the same questions again and again and it is mental harassment.

“They are not using third degree. But sitting for eight to nine hours and answering same questions again and again, that too, is mental harassment,” he told the Court.

The court had also directed the CBI to conduct his medical exams at regular intervals.

The central probe agency had arrested Sisodia on February 26 after eight hours of questioning.

