Delhi court sends two men who attacked Aaftab’s van to 14 days of judicial custody

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday sent the two attackers, who were among the group of men that encircled Aaftab Poonawalla’s van, to 14 days of judicial custody.

The weapon-wielding duo — Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar — were arrested on Monday and produced in court on Tuesday morning.

According to the Delhi Police, Poonawalla’s van was stopped by a car by overtaking it outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini. He was there for a polygraph test.

BSF security has now been deployed outside the FSL.

The van was attacked by a few people who came out of the car with the intention of harming Poonawalla. The two men, both residents of Gurugram, were seen carrying swords. The police said that their team was on a look out for the rest of the attackers.

“The group of people had come in a car which has been seized. There were 4-5 people. Further action will be taken if the involvement of other people surfaces during questioning. Police teams are also verifying their claims and the group they are associated with,” said the police officer.

An FIR was registered under Sections 186, 353, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Prashant Vihar Police Station.

Moreover, the FSL officials conducted the polygraph test on Poonawalla for nearly seven hours on Monday.

Sanjeev Gupta, Deputy Director, FSL, said the polygraph test was likely to continue further.

The court on November 26 sent Poonawalla to judicial custody for 13 days. He was arrested on November 12 for allegedly strangling and then chopping his live-in partner’s body into 35 pieces. The incident took place in Mehrauli, south Delhi.