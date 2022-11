Delhi court to pass order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Nov 17

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday said it will deliver the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday.

Special judge Vikas Dhull of Rouse Avenue Court was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday. However, the court deferred the matter, citing the order was not ready.

Jain, whose bail has been denied in various hearings since his arrest in the PMLA case on May 30, is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

As per the earlier submissions of the ED, Jain was in de facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, and co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain were just dummies.

On the other hand, Jain’s counsel argued that the alleged role attributed to him does not fall in the ambit of Section 45 of the PMLA.

Earlier, the CBI had accused Jain, his wife, and others of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On March 31, the ED provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by the minister.

On June 6, the ED conducted raids at multiple locations belonging to Jain, his wife and his accomplices, who had either directly or indirectly assisted him or participated in the processes of money laundering.

A recovery of Rs 2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg was made during the raid.