Spread the love



















Delhi: Cylinder blast kills woman, 4 kids injured



New Delhi: A 35-year-old woman was killed while her four children were injured in an LPG cylinder blast here, a Fire Department official informed on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

According to the official, they received a call about a fire incident at Gali No 7, Anand Parbat in central Delhi around 9.05 p.m. on Tuesday.

“As many as 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control,” he said, adding that four people were rescued from the site of the accident in an injured state.

Later, one among the four people, succumbed to his injuries. It took at least two hours to completely put the fire out. “The blaze was doused at around 11.15 p.m. in the night,” the official informed.

The deceased woman was identified as Sushila, 35, and four injured kids, which included three daughters — Mansi, 8, Meenakshi, 8, Monika, 9, and a 7-year-old son named Mohan.

All the injured are currently admitted to the RML hospital.

The fire completely gutted the room where the incident took place.

The incident comes just three days after a fire broke out in a guest house located in east Delhi. This blaze was also brought under control and no casualties were reported then.

Like this: Like Loading...