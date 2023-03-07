Delhi: Drug peddler held, over 12 kgs of cannabis recovered

A 22-year-old drug peddler was arrested here and over 12 kgs of cannabis (ganja) worth lakhs of rupees recovered from his possession, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Shakib alias Nevla, a resident of Narela area.

According to police, on the intervening night of March 3-4, inputs regarding a person coming to supply ganja in Anand Vihar area were received following which a police team was formed.

“Sakib was apprehended by the police team and 12.400 kgs of ganja recovered from his possession,” said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

On interrogation, Sakib disclosed that he had procured the narcotic substance from Chhattisgarh along with one Saurabh, who also lives in Narela jhuggies and he works for him.

“Efforts are on to nab Saurabh, who is on the run and further investigation is underway to uncover the whole chain,” the DCP added.

