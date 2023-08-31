Delhi govt, L-G office clash over delay in MACP benefits to retired Education Dept officials

The AAP government has hit out at Lieutenant Governor (L-G) office over latter’s claim that “indifferent and inhuman attitude” of the Delhi Education Department was holding back the benefits of the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme for retired officials of the department.



The Delhi government said that the L-G office was controlling everything and they were responsible for the delay of eight years.

Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena on Wednesday ordered that the benefits of the MACP scheme must be given to retired Principals, EOs, DEOs, DDEs of the Education Department.

“Despite these retired officers being eligible for financial upgradation from year 2008 and their eligibility upheld by various Courts and even by Supreme Court, these officers had to go through trauma and harassment all these years for no fault of theirs due to indifferent and inhuman attitude of the Education Department. With the decision of LG, they would be getting their due benefits pending for 15 years,” the L-G office said.

The Delhi government said that for the last eight years, Raj Niwas has been “controlling” matters related to service across the national capital. “They (L-G office) should respond as to why this was not done earlier,” the AAP government asserted.

