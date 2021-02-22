Spread the love



















Delhi govt to make labour, construction workers aware about welfare schemes



New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the AAP-led Delhi government has initiated a mass registration process of construction workers in the city. A month-long registration process will start from Monday at several locations in the city.

The move aims to provide benefits of Delhi government’s welfare schemes to poor construction workers and labourers. “Majority of them are not aware about the welfare schemes being provided by the Delhi government. We have decided to launch a mass registration and awareness programme for such workers so that they can avail welfare schemes. There are nearly 10 lakh labourers and construction workers in Delhi but of them only 2.12 lakh are registered. Around 29,000 workers were registered last year and the registration process for around 50,000 is underway,” Sisodia said.

He further informed that mass awareness and labour registration will be held at 262 locations where construction workers and other labourers assemble every day in Delhi. “Apart from it, the registration process will also be run at 45 places, which includes schools and other government premises in the city. There would be four to five counters at each registration centre,” Sisodia added.

Highlighting the welfare schemes, the minister said the Delhi government provides Rs 30,000 as one-time financial aid to women labourers under maternity scheme. Those aged above 60 get a benefit of Rs 3,000 per month as pension. For labourers who want to buy homes in Delhi, the government provides Rs 3 to 5 lakh as one-time financial assistance to them.

The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that the Delhi government provides many welfare schemes for the children of labourers and construction workers for their education.