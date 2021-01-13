Spread the love



















Delhi HC pulls up MCDs for not providing cashless medical services

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up three municipal corporations and issued notice to them for not providing cashless medical services to the retired teachers and employees despite collecting subscription fees for it.

The petition, filed by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, said the South, North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations had taken subscription from the retired teachers and employees for cashless medical facility but is yet to extend the facility.

“The employees have to deposit money first and seek reimbursement from the Health Department of the MCD later which takes a huge time. This act is absolutely unfair and illegal,” the petitioner stated.

It added, “During this coronavirus pandemic period a large number of retired employees, who did not receive pension on time, had to face extreme hardships in arranging money for their treatment as the hospitals did not provide cashless treatment.”

The Bench of Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh showed disappointment with the three municipal corporations and noted that retired employees were not only suffering because of the medical bills issues but have not been getting their pension amount since long.

“How can you take subscription fees for cashless medical facility, if you do not have tie-ups with hospitals,” the court pulled up the municipal corporations.

The petitioner apprised the court that earlier a subscription of Rs 39,000 used to be taken, which has now been doubled. On this, the court issued notice to the three municipal corporations, directed them to file an affidavit with all details and listed the matter to January 22.