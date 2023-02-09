Delhi HC to hear JMM president Shibu Soren’s plea in disproportionate assets case on March 15

The Delhi high court on Wednesday said that an application to vacate the stay has been filed and that the petitioner challenges the jurisdiction of the Lokpal of India in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) President Shibu Soren’s plea against the Lokpal’s notice in a disproportionate assets case.



The court listed the matter for the next hearing on March 15.

On December 14, the court adjourned the hearing on Soren’s plea against the Lokpal’s notice.

The court had said that no further adjournment will be given in the case. Soren’s lawyer had sought an adjournment in the case.

On November 28, the Lokpal had informed the court that it is well within its rights to initiate an inquiry against Soren.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had appeared for the Lokpal of India. A preliminary inquiry was directed by the Lokpal in the notice into the disproportionate assets case by CBI under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

In its affidavit to the court, the Lokpal had stated that such an inquiry is initiated only to ascertain whether there exists a prima facie case for proceeding in the matter while a direction to conduct a preliminary inquiry is not a determination of the merit of a complaint and does not prejudice the public servant concerned in any manner.

“In view of the above, the Lokpal of India was fully justified in granting extensions from time-to-time to the CBI after reviewing the status of the preliminary inquiry and taking into account the totality of the circumstances,” the affidavit said.

Junior Advocate Vaibhav Tomar had moved Soren’s plea in the court against the Lokpal’s notice in the case.

Soren’s petition stated that the Lokpal notice was issued by taking cognisance of a “politically motivated, frivolous and misconceived complaint”.

The Lokpal notice was issued on a complaint lodged by BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

