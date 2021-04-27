Spread the love



















Delhi hospitals struggling amid rising Covid cases



New Delhi: The healthcare system in the national capital seems to be on the edge due to a massive increase in the number of patients following the second wave of Covid-19.

A patient was seen lying on the ground for hours in the RML Hospital. However, the security personnel on the gate did not let the patient go inside citing “instructions from the higher-ups” even as the family members kept pleading.

Kewal Kumar, a resident of Paschim Puri in Delhi, was having breathing problems following which he was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the LNJP, after the doctors detected corona-like symptoms.

However, when his family reached LNJP, the patient was not allowed inside. He had to spend hours outside the hospital even as his health condition was worsening.

Kewal Kumar’s brother Veer Chand told IANS: “My brother is having trouble in breathing and got pain in the legs.”

Eventually, a crowd started gathering outside the hospital to see the patient. However, after the arrival of the media persons, a stretcher was sent immediately.

Speaking on this issue, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital told IANS: “He was not lying on the ground, he had fallen. The patient does not have a corona infection. He has multiple organ problems. We are examining him, and he is also being tested for Covid-19.”

According to Dr. Kumar, there are 400 Covid beds in the hospital which are filled up with patients. At the same time, the while oxygen beds are also full.

“A large number of patients are coming to the hospital due to which we are facing a lot of crisis,” he said.