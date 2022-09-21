Delhi: Illegal arms supplier held with 15 high-end pistols, 45 live cartridges



New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 32-year-old illegal arms supplier and seized 15 High quality semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore with 45 live cartridges from his possession, an official said Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Dilshad, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said an information was developed regarding the supply chain of illegal firearms being used in the armed crimes in Delhi-NCR.

“We received an input on September 19 that an interstate illegal firearms supplier namely Dilshad will be reaching Inner Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand on the way leading to Naraina, Delhi with a large consignment of illegal firearms for supplying the same to some unknown receiver,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police laid a trap and spotted the accused Dilshad at the specified location.

“He was immediately overpowered by the police officials who were already deployed on specific points to prevent the escape of the suspect. During his search pistols and cartridges were recovered,” the senior official said.

Accordingly, the accused was booked under relevant sections of Arms Act and the police began its probe where it found that the seized weapons were to be supplied to various gangsters in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“He was produced before the concerned trial court and has been remanded to four days police custody-remand in order to establish the forward and backward linkages of the seized illegal Arms and ammunition,” the official added.

