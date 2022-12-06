Delhi liquor scam: Kavitha yet to receive CBI response on her proposed alternate dates

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha is yet to receive a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to her letter proposing alternate dates to appear before the central agency in Delhi liquor scam case.



Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha is yet to receive a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to her letter proposing alternate dates to appear before the central agency in Delhi liquor scam case.

The Member of Legislative Council (MLC) of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday wrote to the CBI expressing her inability to meet them on Tuesday because of her preoccupied schedule.

There was anxiety at Kavitha’s house in Hyderabad since Tuesday morning amid reports that CBI officials have reached Hyderabad and may arrive there.

Mediapersons and the TRS leader’s supporters gathered outside the house even as she was preparing to leave for Jagtiyal to review arrangements for the public meeting to be addressed by the chief minister on Wednesday.

Sources say if CBI officials visit Kavitha’s house, she will inform them about the letter sent on Monday, proposing alternate dates.

The TRS leader had confirmed on December 2 that she was issued a notice by the CBI under Section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, seeking her clarification. “I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request,” Kavita had said in a statement.

However, the next day she wrote a letter to the agency seeking copies of the complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and the FIR. In reply the CBI informed her that a copy of FIR and complaint is available on the website.

Kavitha, in her response on Monday, conveyed to the central agency that she had carefully gone through the content of the FIR, list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint but found that he name does not figure in any manner whatsoever.

She conveyed to the central agency that she will be able to meet them either on December 11, 12 or December 14, 15 at her residence in Hyderabad.

“As proposed by you I am not in a position to meet on December 6, 2022, because of my preoccupied schedule, I will be able to meet you either on 11th, 12th or 14th, 15th of this month whichever as convenient to you at my residence in Hyderabad. Same may please be confirmed at the earliest,” she wrote.

Kavitha assured her cooperation in the investigation. “I am a law abiding citizen and will cooperate with investigation, I will meet you on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation. It is made clear that this is without prejudice to my legal rights available under law,” she added.

The CBI, in its notice, had mentioned that the case was registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA, Government of India against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi for 2021-22.

“During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation,” reads the CBI notice.

On November 30, Kavitha’s name had surfaced in the remand report filed by the ED in a Delhi court on Wednesday for remand of businessman Amit Arora in Delhi liquor policy scam.

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of AAP leaders from a group, called ‘South Group’.

According to the report, the group is controlled by Sarath Reddy, Kavitha and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.

Sarath Reddy, one of the directors of pharma major Aurobindo Pharma, has already been arrested.

Srinivasulu Reddy is a member of Parliament belonging to Andhra Pradesh’s ruling party YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).