Delhi: Man accused of raping minor held after 4 years



New Delhi: A 24-year-old man, accused of raping a minor girl, was arrested after four years since he commited the heinous crime, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Shyam Lal alias Shahrukh, was declared as a Proclaimed Offender in the said case which was registered against him in 2018.

He was charged under sections 376 (rape), 306 (Abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act. “The accused was absconding to avoid his arrest,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The police had constituted a team which regularly tracked the location of the proclaimed offenders of the area and had also deployed secret informers.

Acting on the basis of one such secret information and technical surveillance, the accused Shyam Lal was arrested on July 9.