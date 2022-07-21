Delhi: Man killed by speeding scooty, 1 arrested

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding scooty in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The accused rider of the scooty, identified as Nameer Hassan, was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a PCR call was received at Lahori Gate police station regarding an accident by one brown scooty after which the police staff rushed to the spot and found that the injured man had been taken to the Lok Nayak Jan Hospital. “The injured, Farman, was found under treatment and was unfit for statement,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DCP said, on Thursday, they received information from the LNJP hospital that the injured Farman had succumbed to his injuries.”

Further, sections 304A (causing death by negligence) IPC is being added in this case and investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.