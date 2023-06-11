Delhi: Man pressured to convert, accused held

A man in Delhi has alleged that he was pressurised to convert to Islam by a B.Tech student in computer science, a police official said.



New Delhi: A man in Delhi has alleged that he was pressurised to convert to Islam by a B.Tech student in computer science, a police official said.

Sharing official information, a senior police official said that a complaint was received from one Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Delhi’s Turkman Gate wherein he alleged that one Mohd. Kalim lured and pressured him to convert to Islam.

State BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva has said that the Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case wherein one Sandeep Sagar, a caretaker of Delhi government’s night shelter in Turkman Gate, has told them that a person Mohd. Kalim had allegedly converted the religion of one Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of the night shelter, and now has changed his name to Abbas.

The Delhi BJP Chief also added that the Delhi government is solely responsible for this incident such that its Ministers and officials do not guard the night shelters.

Sachdeva also said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has been involved in “anti-Hindu” campaigns.

“Now it is clear from this alleged religious conversion incident in a government-run night shelter that the Kejriwal government stands firmly with “anti-Hindu religious conversion” forces.”

“After primary enquiry, under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandni Mahal police station,” the official added.

“The accused was identified as Mohd. Kalim, a resident of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested,” said the official.

The official added that Kalim was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Like this: Like Loading...