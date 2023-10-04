Delhi man stabbed multiple times, head crushed



New Delhi: A 25-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times and his head crushed with a concrete block by three unidentified persons in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Shiv Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area.

According to police, a call regarding the incident that happened near Ramlila Ground, 35 Futa Road, Shiv Vihar, was received at 2:15 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that at about 2 a.m., Deepak was riding his motorcycle near Ramlila Ground when three boys intercepted him.

“They were also riding a motorcycle. CCTV footage shows that they stabbed him multiple times and also crushed his head with a slab. Deepak was rushed to GTB Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“The case of murder is being registered. Identity of the assailants is being ascertained. Family members are being examined. His father is a mason,” said the DCP.

“Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to trace the accused and nab them,” the DCP added.

