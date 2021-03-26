Spread the love



















Delhi Metro operates as usual on Bharat Bandh



New Delhi: The Delhi Metro operated as usual on Friday in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on the completion of four months of their protests against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

“Metro will run as usual,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure, entry and exit for Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh were closed in the morning, but they opened an hour later.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body of farmer unions protesting against the three contentious Central farm laws.

The 12-hour nationwide shutdown from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. marks four months of the farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the borders since November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of the farm laws and ensuring MSP of their produce.