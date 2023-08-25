Delhi-Mumbai expressway accident: Kuber Group owner dies inside in Rolls Royce car

Kuber Group Owner Vikas Malu was present inside the car which met a tragic road accident claiming two lives and injuring four others after the high-end Rolls Royce Phantom collided with an oil tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.



However, it is yet to be known whether Malu was driving the car himself or was a passenger.

An FIR under sections 279, 337, and 304A of the IPC has been registered against an unknown person at Nagina police station. The victim’s statements about the matter are yet to be recorded.

A senior Nuh police official requesting anonymity said that Vikas Malu was one of the occupants of the Rolls Royce.

Malu is a noted industrialist and served as the chairman of the Kuber Group.

The complainant Munil Yadav while explaining the sequence of the accident told IANS that the accident occurred as the fuel tanker driver had given indicator to take a U-turn on the Delhi-Mumbai highway while the Rolls Royce Phantom was approaching at a very high speed over 200 kmph, leading to the tragic accident.

In the mishap, two occupants in the truck were killed, while one of their colleagues and three people sitting in the expensive car were seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep and Rampreet both residents of Uttar Pradesh while third one Gautam received serious injuries.

