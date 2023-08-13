Delhi Police apprehend Chhenu gang member involved in double murder case

A member of the Chhenu gang, who had been on the run in connection with a double murder case in Seemapuri, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.



New Delhi: A member of the Chhenu gang, who had been on the run in connection with a double murder case in Seemapuri, has been apprehended by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

According to a senior police officer, the accused, Salman alias Tohid, along with his accomplices, shot and killed two individuals to establish their reputation as local gangsters. They had no personal enmity with the victims.

The official stated that on July 11, a person was discovered lying in a pool of blood, bearing two gunshot wounds. The deceased was later identified as Pradeep (40). Around 300 meters away, another individual identified as Bablu alias Patla (40) was also found dead with two gunshot injuries. It was determined that Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were likely together at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, two suspects, namely Shahbaz alias Shibbu and Misbah, were arrested. They revealed that they were active members of the Chhenu gang and, along with their associate, Salman alias Tohid, had opened fire on both victims.

During interrogation, Tohid disclosed that on the night of the incident, he, along with associates, Shahbaz alias Shibbu and Misbah, had committed the double murder with a common intention.

“All of them were under the influence of alcohol, and in an effort to enhance their gangster image in the area, they killed Pradeep and Bablu alias Patla, despite having no prior enmity with them. While co-accused Shahbaz alias Shibbu and Misbah were arrested, Tohid had managed to escape,” stated the official.

Like this: Like Loading...