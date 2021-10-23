Spread the love



















Delhi Police arrest mastermind of interstate sextortion gang



New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the mastermind of an interstate sextortion gang from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

According to police, the gang led by Nasir (25) has been indulging in extorting money from reputed persons after blackmailing them with their obscene pictures and videos.

On October 2, police received a complaint from an elderly person regarding extortion calls from different numbers. The callers were introducing themselves as YouTube ‘officials’.

The callers, the complainant said, were demanding a huge amount of money saying they have received a complaint from a girl that he was exploiting her. They claimed to have the video clippings as well.

The fake officials demanded money from him for not uploading his video.

They threatened to implicate him in a rape case and upload his video on various social media platforms if he failed to pay.

Concerned over his reputation, the man transferred Rs 4,00,000 to the accounts provided by the extortionist.

Based on the complaint, police filed an FIR and launched an investigation, during which they came across similar modus operandi and prime suspects’ mobile numbers.

The team then mounted technical surveillance and collected various crucial information leading to the accused.

It was found that the extortionists were using more than 100 mobile phones and over 1,000 SIM Cards issued on fake IDs of various telecom sectors like Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi.

During technical investigation, it was learnt that the persons were operating from Mewat region in Bharatpur.

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch arrested Nasir from Nagar area of Bharatpur.

Nasir, a truck driver, had observed that many people of his circle were earning huge money through cyber cheating and sextortion.

For the last two years, he also got involved in the same crime and started extorting and cheating people through whats app and Facebook, police said.

Police recovered a Bolero SUV and six bank accounts used in transferring of cheated money.

