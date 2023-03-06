Delhi Police bust inter-state gang involved in stealing luxury cars; 2 held

New Delhi: With the arrest of two men, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a Sambhal based inter-state auto lifter gang for stealing high end luxury cars and SUVs in the national Capital.

The accused were identified as Mohd. Danish (33) and Danish alias Raja (30), both residents of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also recovered five high end luxury cars and SUVs from the possession of the accused.

The official said that the gang after stealing the high end cars used to prepare fake documents and then they used to sell the vehicles in Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other states of North East India.

According to police, an information was received about auto lifters of Sambhal area, who are active in Delhi and they are stealing only high end cars, would come to Okhla.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Mohd. Danish and Raja were apprehended with a stolen bike while they were conducting a recce to steal a Fortuner car,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On interrogation, both the accused also disclosed that they have stolen more than 50 high end vehicles and sold the same in North East states.

“Both belong to the Sambhal auto lifter gang of Uttar Pradesh and the other gang members are Gulam and Idrish. Thereafter, a special team from Southern Range, Crime Branch was sent to North East states to recover the stolen vehicles. The team conducted raids in various areas of Manipur and Nagaland and recovered the stolen vehicles,” said the Special CP.

Both the accused also revealed that Gulam, who lives in Sambhal, is the kingpin of their gang.

“Idrish and Raja used to steal the high end cars from Delhi and took them to Sambhal where Danish and Gulam prepared forged documents and then they took the vehicle to Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other states of North East India. They sold the cars to Juma Khan, Imran, Shahidur and Sagolsem Johnson in Manipur,” said the Special CP.

Raja and Danish are found previously involved in more than 25 cases each of vehicle theft.

The official said that further investigation is being carried out and efforts are being made to recover more stolen vehicles and to arrest the remaining accused.

