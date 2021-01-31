Spread the love



















Delhi Police file FIR against ‘The Caravan’ for spreading fake news



New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against ‘The Caravan’ magazine for allegedly spreading false information that a farmer died in police firing at the ITO intersection on January 26 after the proposed tractor rally by the protesting farmers rally turned violent in the national capital on Republic Day.

The post-mortem report of the deceased person suggested the cause of death to be head injury after his tractor turned turtle.

“As per the post-mortem report, the cause of death is shock and haemorrhage due to a head injury received after his tractor overturned,” said a senior police officer.

The case has been registered at the IP Estate police station. The FIR also names certain other persons who too tried to mislead the public.

On 26 January, The Caravan had put out a tweet citing an eyewitness, saying the farmer was shot by the police.

Earlier on Thursday, the Noida Police had booked Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Vinod K. Jose (The Caravan) and others for sedition on Thursday. An FIR lodged at the Sector 20 police station stated that they were booked for tweeting and spreading fake news pertaining to the death of a farmer during the tractor rally in Delhi on January 26.