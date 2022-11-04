Delhi Police nab sharpshooter of Kapil Sangwan gang

New Delhi: A sharpshooter of infamous Kapil Sangwan gang, involved in nine cases including murder, attempt to murder and armed robbery, has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, said an official on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Amit alias Khachhar (35), a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar in Delhi.

According to Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), in the light of recent incidents of gruesome murders due to ongoing gang rivalries, the Special Cell has been assigned the task to identify and apprehend the wanted hardcore criminals and sharpshooters of infamous gangs involved in sensational cases.

“In this process, the police team has identified Amit, the member of infamous Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu-Shakti Sharda gang, who is also an absent ‘Bad Character’ of Baba Haridas Nagar police station. Amit has not been appearing on court dates for more than a year in his cases,” said the DCP.

“Due to his non-appearance before the trial courts concerned, he was also declared ‘Proclaimed Offender’ in two cases,” stated the DCP.’

“Meanwhile, specific inputs were received that Amit is trying to contact and re-unite with his old associates to commit some sensational crime. The police team raided a number of his hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan during the last three weeks and on some occasions, he narrowly escaped from the clutches of the team,” said the DCP.

“Finally, he was nabbed on Thursday near Surakhpur road in Najafgarh. At the time of apprehension, he also took out his loaded country-made pistol to open fire in order to flee away but was overpowered by the police team,” said the official, adding that further investigation is in progress.