Delhi reports over 800 new Covid-19 cases for last two days



New Delhi: With 823 new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the total tally in the national capital has gone up to 647,984 while the death toll has reached to 10,955 as two more succumbed to the deadly virus, according to the data of the Delhi government.

The positivity rate was reported to be 1.03 per cent on Sunday, as compared to 1.07 percent on Saturday and 0.93 per cent on Friday, while the cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.69 per cent. As per the report, a total of 613 patients recovered from the infection taking the total recovery to 633,410 and the active cases were reported to be 3,618.coronavirus affected people get recovered or discharged with one death report on Saturday.

A total of 75,888 new samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,37,42,763.