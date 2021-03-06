Spread the love



















Delhi: Senior citizens dominated vaccination drive



New Delhi: Senior citizens dominated the vaccination drive in the national capital on Friday as out of 27,057 people who recived vaccine shots, 14,874 were above the age of 60 years, the health and family welfare department said.

Meanwhile, in the 45-59 years age group, 2,020 beneficiaries received the jabs, it added.

The figure is corresponding to Thursday when a total of 27,959 beneficiaries, including 14,328 senior citizens and 2,175 people in the age group of 45-59, received the vaccine shots.

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi had received their first shots of the vaccine on Monday when the third phase of the vaccination drive began.

On Friday, about 71 per cent of the people (11,989) turned up at private facilities while the remaining 29 per cent (4,905) reached government facilities for vaccination, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the second doses were given to 5,160 people, officials said, adding 3,269 frontline workers and 1,734 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.

According to official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination by the union health ministry.

In the first phase, starting 16 January, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, have been vaccinated in Delhi.