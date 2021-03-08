Spread the love



















Delhi under threat of water crisis as Haryana reduces supply



New Delhi: With the onset of summer, threat of water scarcity looms large in Delhi as Haryana has reduced its supply of raw water to the national capital.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha tweeted: “Haryana has reduced the supply of raw water to Delhi which will lead to a crisis.”

Chadha further said that currently, Haryana is supplying only 549.16 cusecs of raw water against 683 cusecs through CLC Canal, while the supply through DSB Canal is 306.63 cusecs as against 330 cusecs.

The DJB Vice Chairman added that the water production at two water treatment plants (WTP) — Wazirabad and Chandrawal– has been reduced by 30 per cent. Besides, the water production at Okhla WTP was reduced by 15 per cent.

“DJB is in constant contact with the Haryana government and has been requesting to address these issues on war-footing, but to no avail,” Chadha tweeted.

He also sought Jal Shakti Ministry’s intervention into this matter and urged the Haryana government to release adequate raw water to Delhi.

The national capital is already under the threat of water crisis as the supply of raw water will not be available due to the ongoing repairment work of the Bhakra Nagal Canal in Punjab.