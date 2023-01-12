Delhi woman kidnapped & murdered, police exhume body from grave

A 50-year-old woman was kidnapped from outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, brutally murdered by three persons, who then buried her body to destroy evidence.





The woman was kidnapped and murdered around 10 days ago while the accused were held by the police on Wednesday.

The police dug up the grave in Nangloi to retrieve the body. Her post-mortem will be conducted at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Thursday, police said.

A senior police official said that the accused were identified as Mobin Khan, Naveen Khan and Rehan.

“The deceased Meena Wadhwan, used to give money on interest and had been living in the Avantika area. The trio accused were known to her for years. They had taken a loan from her. The accused were demanding more loan and when she refused to give them money, she was kidnapped and murdered,” the police told IANS.

The body was buried in a cemetery in Nangloi by the accused.

A case of kidnapping cum murder has been lodged at the Mangolpuri Police Station.