Delhi youth electrocuted while using treadmill at gym

New Delhi: A 24-year-old youth died after being electrocuted while using a treadmill at a gym in Delhi’s Rohini area, a police official said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Saksham, a resident of Sector-19, Rohini.

On Wednesday, police received information regarding the death of a youth from the BSA Hospital.

“Upon reaching the hospital, the police team was informed that the victim was brought in an unconscious state from the gym situated in Sector 15, Rohini,” the official said.

Initial probe revealed that he died due to electrocution while using the treadmill.

“Post-mortem has been conducted. On the basis of MLC and autopsy report, a case under section 287/304A of the IPC has been registered at the KNK Marg police station. During investigation, a person has been apprehended in the case,” the official added.

