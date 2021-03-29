Spread the love



















Delhi’s Covid tally climbs to 1,881, nine more deaths reported



New Delhi: There was no let up in the worrying trend of over 1,500 daily Covid cases for the fourth day running as Delhi on Sunday registered 1,881 new infections, taking up its cumulative tally to 6,57,715, while the toll crossed 11,000 to reach 11,006 with nine more deaths, according to the health bulletin.

A total of 952 people recovered from the disease, while 79,936 tests, including 53,422 RT-PCR tests, were conducted. The active cases rose to 7,545 from 6,625.

The national capital has been seeing a sharp upswing in cases, from 1,101 cases on Tuesday, to 1,254 on Wednesday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,534 on Friday and 1,558 cases on Saturday.

The positivity rate rose to 2.35 per cent, the Health Department bulletin said, as against 1.80 per cent on Friday, 1.69 per cent on Thursday, 1.52 per cent on Wednesday, 1.31 per cent on Tuesday, 1.32 per cent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of people under home isolation rose to 4,237 and the number of containment zones rose to 1,710 from 1,506 on Saturday, it said.