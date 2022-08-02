Delhi’s Covid tally falls below four digits, positivity rate crosses 10%



New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported decline in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 822 against 1,263 reported on previous day, while there were two new deaths as per the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 11.41 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 4,274, out of which 3,161 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 1,055 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,26,006, while Delhi’s total caseload is 19,56,593 and the death toll has risen to 26,313.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 173.

A total of 7,205 new tests — 6,427 RT-PCR and 778 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,95,16,017 while 10,297 vaccines were administered – 598 first, 1,995 second, and 7,704 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,58,47,437, according to the health bulletin.

