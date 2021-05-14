Spread the love



















Delhi’s vaccine stock for 45+ to last for 2-3 days: AAP



New Delhi: The national capitals Covaxin stock for the 45-plus age group and healthcare and frontline workers will last for two days, while the Covishield stock for the same beneficiaries would last for three more days, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday.

Delhi has already ran out of Covaxin vaccines for the 18-44 age group, while its Covishiled stock for the same segment will last for one week.

Presenting the details of vaccination in Delhi, AAP MLA Atishi told the press that due to lack of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group, around 140 vaccination centers set up at different government schools remained shut on Friday.

She said that Delhi administered 1,23,188 doses of vaccines on Thursday, of which 82,725 were first time beneficiaries, 1,188 doses were given to healthcare workers, 3,268 doses were administered to frontline workers, 27,178 beneficiaries were above 45 years of age, while 51,091 doses were given to those in the 18-44 age group.

Meanwhile, the Delhi administration said that vaccination centers have been increased in the city and at present 470 centers are operating for healthcare/frontline workers and the 45-plus age group, while 353 centers are operational across the city for the 18-44 age group.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday that vaccination centers set up at government-run schools are clean, spacious and airy and can effectively enforce social distancing measures as well.

“We received huge response for the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group and hence decided to expand it for the inoculation of 45+ as well,” Jain said.

Talking about global tendering for procurement of vaccines, Jain said, “Three vaccines have been approved for inoculation in India — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. I would like to reiterate that India is one nation, and one tender policy should be implemented, rather than statewise tenders, which will only create more confusion and heat between the states which are going to procure the vaccines.”