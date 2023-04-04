Delhi’s wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

In what could be termed as one of the biggest achievements of the Delhi Police, Deepak Boxer, a wanted gangster who had fled abroad in January, was arrested in Mexico by the Special Cell with the help of FBI.



This is the first time when the Delhi Police went abroad to catch a gangster taking help from the FBI.

Sources said that in a day or two he will be brought back to India.

“Boxer was wanted in a murder case of one Amit Gupta, a Delhi-based builder. The murder took place in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi. Soon after the incident he fled to Mexico.”

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death. Gogi was killed in an encounter by his rivals that occurred in the Rohini Court.

“Deepak got issued a fake passport in the name of one Ravi Antil, a resident of Moradabad and fled to Mexico. He first went to Kolkata and took a flight to Mexico on January 29, 2023,” the police source said.

Boxer first came to the radar of police when he helped Gogi flee police custody in 2016. At that time Gogi was in the custody of Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh. In 2018, MACOCA was imposed on him.

“But he kept on committing crimes. He committed two murders in between. He also attacked a police team. In 2021 he attacked police in the GTB Hospital and helped Kuldeep alias Fazza flee police custody,” the source said.

Boxer is a resident of Haryana’s Gannur and is carrying a reward of Rs three lakh on his head.

