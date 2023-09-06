Delivery Boy Cum Drug Supplier! Youth Arrested for Supplying Drugs with Food Delivery



Bengaluru: A 25-year-old, a native of Mangaluru has been arrested by Bengaluru cops on the charges of supplying narcotics drugs along with food delivery. The accused is identified as Abdul Salam, age 25), hailing from Mangaluru.

The police of Govindaraja Nagar police station personnel after the arrest of the accused confiscated 55 gram MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, along with two mobile phones.

As per the police sources, the accused was getting ready to sell MDMA narcotic at MRCR Layout under Govindarajanagar police station limits.

