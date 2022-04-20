Demand for ‘bulldozer model’ to deal with communal violence grows stronger in K’taka BJP



Bengaluru: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is under pressure to emulate the “bulldozer model” of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to deal with persons involved in communal violence, according to party sources.

Yogi Adityanath’s model of confiscation or demolition of property and other measures against anti-social elements which has stirred a controversy in the nation is known as the “bulldozer model”. It has been adopted by the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh also. With a series of communal incidents in the state, ruling BJP leaders are calling for the same measures in Karnataka.

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Minister for Power V. Sunil Kumar have warned that if people do not cooperate to maintain peace, they will have to cooperate with bulldozers. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has clarified that the situation in the state does not warrant any such action.

However, he stated that the damage caused to public property would have to be paid for by the rioters. Sunil Kumar stated that during the tenure of the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah, 1,500 cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI) workers had been taken back. The seeds of poison were sown then, he said.

The ruling BJP has given a free hand to the police to initiate action against rioters. The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the accused in a Bajrang Dal activist murder case. The opposition Congress has already voiced concern over the arrest of innocents in connection with the Hubballi violence.

Sources in the state BJP say that since the assembly elections are fast approaching, Bommai is under pressure to take more ruthless measures. The move would polarize the majority Hindu voters and also help to maintain law and order in the state, they say.