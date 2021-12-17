Demand to release PFI members, PFI Holds ‘SP Office Chalo’ Rally against Uppinangady Police

Mangaluru: The Popular Front of India (PFI) organized a rally, “SP Office Chalo”, on December 17, near Town Hall, condemning the attack by the police on the protesters and demanding the release of PFI activists who had been arrested by the Uppinangady police.

The protestors shouted slogans against the police atrocities on PFI activists at the Uppinangady police station and demanded their release. The protesters planned to march in a rally to the SP office but Police commissioner Shashi Kumar permitted the protesters only to hold a protest near the Mini Vidhana. The protesters marched in a rally from the Hampankatta circle to the Clock Tower. The protesters also demanded the IGP and the SP to come to the protest spot to receive a memorandum. The protesters also said that they would continue their protest until the SP and IGP come to the spot to accept their memorandum.

Addressing the protesters SDPI leader Shafi Bellare said, “Today we are here to demand justice. In Uppinangandy, the police called the PFI leaders to the police station and arrested them, the police demanded the leaders to produce the accused for their release. If people have to produce the accused to the police then what is the duty of the police? Many people ask why does the PFI protest against the police? We are not against the Police but we are against the mindset of some of the police. When there was communal violence, the police were arresting the family members of PFI workers. The police inspector of Uppinangady was saying that their lathis and pistol have no religion, but what he speaks is not followed by his actions”.

Shafi Bellare further said, “Police lathis and pistols should not have religion, caste or politics, but if we see the atrocities by the police on a particular community, how can we believe the police. When a person had threatened a police inspector, why didn’t the police take any action?. Recently Hindu outfits had distributed Trishuls and after that, there were attacks with the Trishul, what action did the police take? One organization has now distributed Trishuls and tomorrow if another organization will distribute knives what will happen to society? Why is the police department not taking action against such organizations when they distribute weapons?”

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS and SP of DK Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan arrived at the spot of the protest and received a memorandum from PFI leaders.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar speaking on the occasion said, “The PFI leaders had come to me seeking permission to hold a protest rally but we permitted them to hold only a protest, and you have done accordingly. Your demand was for the SP to come to the spot, and soon the SP will come to the spot. You have maintained peace during the protest, and you should maintain peace while going back home”.

After receiving the memorandum SP of DK Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan assured to look into the matter and do the needful.