Democracy is defeated by BJP’s divide and rule policy in Manipur – Sudhir Kumar Maroli

Udupi: “The central government, Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders are showing extreme negligence for the violence against women in Manipur. Today it happened in Manipur but tomorrow it may take place in Udupi, Mangaluru and Karwar too”, said Congress leader Sudhir Kumar Maroli during the protest staged by the Udupi Block Congress against Manipur violence on July 29.

Addressing the protesters, Sudhir Kumar said, “For over two months, Manipur has been locked in a violent Meitei-Kuki conflict, experiencing a near-complete breakdown of law and order. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not commented on the volatile situation. Reacting to the Gujarat communal riots of 2002, Atal Bihari Vajpayee advised Narendra Modi at a press conference to follow “Raj dharma”. Now same Narendra Modi is not ready to advise his party chief minister Beeren Singh”.

Sudhir Kumar further said, “In Manipur, the policy divide and rule by wooing the majority community may win the elections for BJP, but the riots and violence that ensue are defeating the constitution, democracy and humanity. In BJP including Yashpal and Shobha, have only hatred in their blood, they all have anti-human policies, and those who celebrate death can never be human. Yes, Yashpal Suvarna won the elections but there is no need to give him a personality certificate. An uneducated and arrogant MLA like Yashpal Suvarna who glorifies violence against girls in the name of religious protection does not bring glory to Udupi”.

Congress district General Secretary Joythi Hebbar said that the whole country is crying for the women victims in Manipur, but our 56-inch chest prime minister’s heart is not ready to fight for giving justice for women. The Manipur incident has shown that the central government, which did not give justice to the atrocities committed on the wrestlers who brought honour to the country, will not give justice to the common women, she said.

Congress leaders M A Gafoor, Prasad Raj Kanchan, Udupi Block Congress President Ramesh Kanchan, and Youth Congress president Deepak Kotian also spoke on the occasion.

Congress Leaders Kishan Hegde, Veronica Cornelio, Prakash Shetty, Harish Kini, NSUI District president Saurabh Ballal, Yathish Karkera, Prashanth Poojary, Hammad, Divakar Kundar, Ganesh Nergi, Raviraj Rao and others were also present.

