Spread the love



















Democracy was defeated, not TDP, says Chandrababu Naidu



Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed that it was democracy which was defeated in the panchayat elections, and not his party.

“Party (TDP) is continuing its relentless fight against the mind games, atrocities and unchecked violations of the ruling YSRCP in the ongoing panchayat elections,” he said.

Despite these alleged difficult conditions, Naidu claimed that the TDP won 41 per cent sarpanch seats in the third phase of elections, bagging 1,093 panchayats.

According to the TDP supremo, the TDP already won 39 per cent sarpanch seats in the first phase and 39.5 per cent in the second phase.

Naidu slammed that the ruling party allegedly deployed corrupt money amassed from sand and liquor mafia to buy votes at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per voter.

Reflecting on the alleged panchayat setbacks in Kuppam constituency, which he represents, he said crores of rupees were dumped in Kuppam to get “immoral” victories.

“The ruling party maniacs brought outsiders to defeat democracy. Kuppam was known for its credibility, peace-loving people and ethical values but now the YSRCP has polluted the atmosphere,” he claimed.

The opposition leader has also criticised the State Election Commission (SEC) for allegedly failing to implement its own orders.

He claimed that the SEC allegedly failed to take action though police used threats and made false arrests.