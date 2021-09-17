Spread the love



















Demolition of any Religious Structure is Not Acceptable – Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Udupi: “Temples, Mosques and Churches are our prayer centres, and their safety should be a top priority. If they were built in illegal places, the government should convince the locals and make an alternate arrangement”, said Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi on September 17, Shobha Karandlaje said, “Demolishing any religious centres is not acceptable. If the centres are built in unauthorised places, the government should convince the locals and the concerned authorities to demolish them. People have faith in religious places, and when their sentiments are hurt, they obviously will protest. Hurting any religion or community is not good for us. The government should first convince the people”, she appealed.

Shobha Karandlaje further said, “The Conversion activities across the country have drastically increased. A strict law should be brought against conversions. The state and the central governments should take action against such activities”

