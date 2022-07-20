Dengue cases double in a month in B’luru



Bengaluru: The sudden spike in the number of dengue cases within a month in Bengaluru has become a cause of concern for the Health Department, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the statistics of the Health Department, 388 cases of dengue were detected between January 1 to June 17. However, in the last one month’s period, the cases have risen to 740.

The Health Department has conducted tests on more than 7,000 people.

Meanwhile, private as well as government hospitals, laboratories are seeing an unusual number of patients with symptoms of dengue.

As the disease results in drastic dropping of platelet count, the parents are worried about their children getting affected with dengue which was considered as deadly disease until recent past.

Sudha Menon, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital told IANS: “Intermittent rains with water logging facilitates mosquito breeding of Aedes aegypti, the vector for the disease. Dengue is present with high fever, severe body ache, headache, nausea, vomiting, bitter mouth, profound fatigue and rashes.”

She further explained that initial symptoms may mimic Covid or any viral infection.

After a period of 3-4 days, the fever reduces, followed by a drop in the platelet count.