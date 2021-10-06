Spread the love



















Denial of Permission by Pandeshwar Police to hold Silent Protest Irks Members of Tulu Forums

Mangaluru: Members of various Tulu organizations condemned the police of Pandeshwar Police Station and government for denying permission for a SILENT PROTEST in the City, which was planned on Tuesday, 5 October, where various Tulu forums wanted to raise their voices demanding official status to the ‘Tulu Language’. However, Mangaluru South Police (Pandeshwar Station) had denied permission and warned action under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act if any attempt was made to protest.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet at Mangaluru Press Club, Yogish shetty-the President of Tulu Nada Rakshana Vedike said, “This looks like a apathy to the Tulunadu people that the government and police have denied permission for a protest, and that too a Silent Protest. “Why is the government apathetic towards Tulu, which has a history of 2000 years and has its own script”?. Elected representatives have been promising that the Tulu language will get an official status soon. However, in reality no action has been taken so far. Let them clarify the status of the proposal of official language status for Tulu in Karnataka”.

Dilraj Alva, yet another member of a Tulu Forum siad, “The decision taken by the police by not allowing us to have a silent protest has hurt various forums, where we only wanted to express and raise our voices demanding official status to the ‘Tulu Language’ , and we we wanted the protest to be peaceful, following all the Covid-19 protocols. And even after we promised that the protest will be peaceful and silent, still we were denied permission for the protest, which the Tulu Forums condemn. We will be meeting the Police Commissioner soon in this regard. Our fight will never end here, as we are planning a better way to protest to accomplish our demands”.

Following the press meet by the members of Tulu Forums who held the press meet, other members of various Tulu organizations, activists and leaders had also joined together for peaceful protest on Tuesday October 5 in support of the demand to grant Tulu the status of recognised language. However, permission for the protest was denied by the police, which the activists of various Tulu Forums supporting Tulu language and culture had condemned in unison the police department’s action.

Tulu Forum Activists Still Held a Protest/Procession from Jyothi Circle to Pandeshwar Police Station

Even though the permission was denied to hold a protest, however, a bunch of Tulu Forum activists marched in a procession from Dr Ambedkar Circle/Jyothi Circle in the City to Pandeshwar police station to express their anguish. The forum leaders who took part in the procession followed the Covid-19 protocol by wearing PPE kits, and following social distance. Meeting the police officer in-charge at the Pandeshwar police station, the Forum leaders got an assurance from him that in future permission will be given for pro-Tulu activities.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Roshan Ronald, activist fighting for the recognition of Tulu language by including it in schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution said “This silent procession held on Tuesday was the mark of victory for Tulu language and culture. The peaceful protest/march by Tuluvas will be held before December this year, and if the recognition for Tulu language remains elusive even then, intense forms of protest will be launched in support of the above demand from January 2022 onward”.

The members who took part in the protest/march were Roshan Ronald, Jithesh Shetty, Rupesh Poojary, Gautham Bolther, and Santhosh Kudla, who were all clad in PPE kits during the protest march.

