Denied ticket, BJP’s ex-DyCM Laxman Savadi to resign

Belagavi: In a blow to the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, party MLC and former deputy Chief Minister Laxman Sangappa Savadi, a powerful leader from Belagavi district, announced that he will resign from the primary membership of the party.

He was denied a ticket from Athani constituency by the BJP. Mahesh Kumatalli, who came to BJP through ‘Operation Lotus’, has been given the ticket instead.

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said that the people of Athani constituency are the high command for him and he will have to bow before his voters. “Do I have to beg for the ticket? I am resigning from the primary membership of the party and also submitting my resignation from the post of MLC,” he maintained.

“I will announce my decision regarding politics and the contest on Thursday evening. I have been in BJP for 20 years and if I had made any mistake, I beg pardon. I had faith in getting a ticket to the contest. An outsider has been given a ticket,” he stated.

Targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said, “Bommai has all the characteristics of becoming the Prime Minister of the country. I don’t have personal enmity with him.”

CM Bommai was once ready to join the Congress and he (Savadi) with others had convinced him to stay back in BJP.

The Congress has not announced the ticket for Athani constituency in the two lists. Raju Kage, the Congress MLA from Kagawada had met Laxman Savadi at his residence fueling rumors that he is likely to join the Congress.

According to sources, 63-year-old Savadi is upset as former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had gained upper hand in allotment of tickets in Belagavi district. Savadi is also worried over his son Chidananda Savadi’s political career.

Belagavi district has 18 Assembly constituencies and the development is likely to affect the BJP party. Savadi was the blue-eyed boy of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. He had to resign from the cabinet following the viral video of his watching porn videos during the Assembly session.

Later, the party anointed him to the post of Deputy CM in 2019 which created a controversy and raised many questions within the party even as he lost MLA elections. However, he lost his position when CM Bommai succeeded Yediyurappa.

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi threatened that if Mahesh Kumatalli was not given the ticket from Athani constituency, he won’t contest elections this time.

