Dentist of Kasargod found dead on Kundapur Railway Track

Kundapur: A renowned dentist of Badiyadka of Kasargod district who had gone missing was found dead on a railway track at Hattiyangadi near Kundapur on November 10.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Krishnamurthy S (57) a resident of Badiyadka, Kasargod. He was a practising Dentist for the last 30 years.

According to sources, Dr Krishnamurthy’s wife lodged a complaint stating that his husband was missing.

Based on her complaint the police started to search for him and his bike was found in Kumble. On Thursday Locals of Hattiyangadi found an unidentified body on the Konkan Railway track and informed the police. The police suspected it to be of the missing doctor Krishnamurthy and informed his family members. The Family members have identified the body.

The exact reason for the death is yet to be known

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Police station.