Dentist who mowed down woman held for hit and run in Delhi



New Delhi: A 42-year-old Delhi-based dentist has been arrested for a hit and run case in south Delhi in which a young woman was mowed down by the dentist’s speeding car in Lado Sarai, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding an accident at Lado Sarai red light was received at the Saket police station on November 17. A team of Delhi Police reached the spot and found that a woman was hit by a car and was injured. The woman was immediately shifted to AIIMS where she was declared brought dead. The car driver fled from the spot in the said car.

The police team collected footages of the CCTV cameras installed in and around the place of the accident. The footages were scanned thoroughly and the police team succeeded in gathering some information about the alleged car. The police got the details of the owner of the car and reached the address but the alleged driver was not found there.

“The team started gathering information about the whereabouts of the accused person. With consistent efforts, the location of the accused person was zeroed down in Kalkaji Extension. The team conducted a raid and arrested the accused who was identified as 42-year-old dentist Pankaj Sudhakar. He confessed to the crime and the offending car was seized,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, South Delhi.